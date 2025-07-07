Greek dairy group Omiros has announced the acquisition of the Cypriot dairy company A. Hadjipieris Ltd through its subsidiary Omiros Dairies Cyprus.

The move marks a strategic step for the Greek dairy group in strengthening its presence in international markets, particularly in the segment of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products with global recognition.

The acquisition of A. Hadjipieris Ltd, a company with a long-standing reputation in halloumi and traditional sheep’s yoghurt, represents a significant milestone in Omiros’ longstanding growth trajectory.

It also marks the addition of a third production facility to the company’s portfolio, and the first outside of Greece.

At the same time, it represents for the third generation of the Giannitsis family the beginning of a new journey of knowledge, innovation, creative development and success in the halloumi sector.

The Cyprus project and the general management of Omiros Dairies Cyprus Ltd will be overseen by Ioannis Billis, an executive with extensive experience and expertise in the dairy industry in both Greece and Cyprus.

The initial phase of the investment plan is valued at €5 million and will focus on the immediate expansion and modernisation of the existing facilities.

The aim is to reach an annual production capacity of 5,500 tonnes of PDO halloumi.

The company also plans to acquire industrial land with the goal of building a new state-of-the-art factory within the next three years.

The planned facility will have an annual production capacity of 12,000 tonnes of PDO halloumi.

This investment is expected to create new jobs and contribute substantially to strengthening local employment.

Total investments in Cyprus over the next five years are projected to reach €30 million.

According to the announcement, this confirms the group’s “commitment to long-term growth, support for the Cypriot economy, and the creation of conditions that inspire respect among employees, partners and the wider environment”.

“With respect for Cypriot tradition, local values and cultural identity, we are committed to preserving and highlighting the authentic character of Cypriot PDO halloumi,” the company said.

Through its new structure and its subsidiaries Agrolact and Omiros Dairies Cyprus, the Omiros Group is enhancing its strategic focus and evolving into a modern, vertically integrated and export-oriented dairy organisation.

It aims to lead internationally in the field of traditional dairy products of high nutritional value and uncompromising quality.

Omiros is one of Greece’s leading export-oriented dairy producers, headquartered in Trikala, with a presence in over twenty international markets for more than forty years.

The company specialises in the production of traditional Greek and Cypriot PDO cheeses, using fresh milk from selected local producers and advanced technologies in fully integrated and certified facilities.

In total, the company has three factories in Greece and Cyprus.