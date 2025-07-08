Former British politician Norman Tebbit, a loyal supporter of Margaret Thatcher who was best known for surviving a 1984 bomb attack on her government in Brighton, has died at the age of 94, local media reported on Tuesday.

Tebbit personified hardline Conservative Party values, criticising the trade unions, urging strict controls on immigration, preaching a return to traditional moral values and telling the unemployed to go out and look for work.

A former airline pilot and cabinet minister, Tebbit helped mastermind the campaign which gave the Conservative party a landslide election victory in 1987, and Thatcher a third term in office.

Tebbit was the most prominent victim of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) bomb attack in Brighton in 1984, which left him lying trapped for hours in the ruins of the Grand Hotel, and his wife Margaret paralysed. The Conservatives had been holding their annual conference there.

Taking a tough line against riots in early 1980s, he famously told a party conference that when his father was out of work he did not riot: “He got on his bike and looked for work”.

Tebbit was born in Enfield, north London, on March 29, 1931. His father, who had made a relatively comfortable living as a jeweller and pawnbroker, lost his job in the depression of the early 1930s and had to find work as a builder.