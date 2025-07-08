Fifth seed Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday after coming through a topsy-turvy four-setter against Karen Khachanov where the American seemed to be cruising, but then had to show all his fighting spirit.

Fritz, in fine grass form after wins in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, triumphed 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) must have thought he was in for an easier passage as he ripped through the first two sets giving up only seven points in his 10 service games.

Russia’s Khachanov, the 17th seed also seeking a first Wimbledon semi, then seemed to work out how to deal with the American’s serve as he won eight of the next nine games to take the third set and move a break up in the fourth.

Fritz, however, regrouped to immediately break back, regain control of his service games and triumphed in the decisive tiebreak.