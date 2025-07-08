Lebanese president Joeseph Aoun will visit Cyprus on Wednesday morning for a one-day visit to hold official talks with president Nikos Christodoulides.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Christodoulides will welcome Aoun at the presidential palace in the morning for a private meeting. The meeting will be followed by talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Among the topics to be discussed are the situation in the eastern Mediterranean region and the wider Middle East, developments in the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations, and EU-Lebanon relations.

Afterwards, the two presidents will speak to the media then proceed to the Nicosia city hall and walk along the ceasefire line.

Later in the day, Christodoulides will host a luncheon in honour of Aoun at the presidential palace.

Aoun is scheduled to depart Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon.