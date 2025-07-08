Top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces a tricky test against Germany’s Laura Siegemund, while Cameron Norrie, the last Briton standing, takes on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz when the Wimbledon quarter-finals kick off on Tuesday.

TOP WOMEN’S MATCH: ARYNA SABALENKA V LAURA SIEGEMUND

World number one Sabalenka recently called Wimbledon her “dream tournament.” But despite reaching the semi-finals twice, the three-times Grand Slam winner has been unable to lift the trophy at the All England Club lawns.

This year, the 27-year-old is once again tantalisingly close to achieving her dream, but in the last eight she faces an opponent who has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Siegemund, who came into the tournament ranked 104th in the world, did not drop a set and beat sixth seed Madison Keys on her way to the quarter-finals. She is known for her drop shots and slices that often throw opponents off their game.

Regarding Siegemund’s technique, Sabalenka said: “Especially on the grass … it slows (the ball) down and you have to stay really low and work with your legs.

“It can be tricky, her game style. It’s annoying, but I’ve been facing many tricky players …. I have enough variety to handle the trick shots.”

Sabalenka, who hoped for “no more upsets” last week as a number of top seeds were knocked out in the first three rounds, will hope not to become the latest and biggest name in the list to be upset by unheralded contenders like Siegemund.

TOP MEN’S MATCH: CAMERON NORRIE V CARLOS ALCARAZ

Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player still standing in the championships, with Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal bowing out at the weekend.

The 29-year-old former semi-finalist battled past Nicolas Jarry in a gruelling contest over 4-1/2 hours on Sunday with a win that showed his fighting spirit but drained him physically.

The odds will be stacked against the world number 61 when he faces holder Alcaraz. But the Spaniard has said Norrie, who has won two of their last three meetings, is a headache to play.

“For me, facing him is almost a nightmare, to be honest. Really tough from the baseline. I’m not surprised he’s in the quarter-finals playing great tennis because I’ve seen him practice,” the world number two said.

“He’s playing at home, as well. So he’s going to use the crowd on his side. I have to be really strong mentally and focused to play good tennis if I want to beat him.”

The winner will play either American fifth seed Taylor Fritz or Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

REJUVENATED ANISIMOVA SEEKS NEW HEIGHTS

Reaching the quarter-finals is a return to familiar territory for Amanda Anisimova, whose form took a dive after she got to this stage at the tournament in 2022. She took several months off due to the tour taking a toll on her mental health.

The 13th seed endured two three-set battles to reach the last eight, but the rejuvenated American said her fresh outlook on the grind of professional tennis had armed her to reach for new heights.

“Ever since I took my break, I just found this new perspective and this new-found sense of fighting for everything and accepting the challenges that come and embracing them,” she said.

“A lot of things have changed … I feel like my professionalism and work ethic has taken a whole 360 (degree turn). Everything is centred around my tennis and how I can prepare the best that I can.”

Anisimova, who has beaten Pavlyuchenkova all three times they have met, said she had exceeded her expectations with her rise through the rankings and reaching the semis for the first time would seal her return as a major contender on the circuit.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

Centre Court (Play begins 1230 GMT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)

Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Court Number One (Play begins 1200 GMT)

5-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 17-Karen Khachanov (Russia)

13-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)