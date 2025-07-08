Currently there are around 89 programs and residences in place facilitating approximately 1,000 disabled people, the Deputy Welfare Ministry said on Monday, responding to concerns raised by the labour committee earlier in the day.

“There is room for improvement, however our department makes daily, continuous and intensive efforts”, the Deputy Ministry said in a statement.

The Deputy Ministry said that there was a total of thirty 24-hour-care programs operation across the country, eight of which were state-owned, housing approximately 150 people.

“The eight state residences host the most serious cases of disability, which were deemed unable to be served by other programs operated by other bodies”, the statement read.

Additionally, 71 individuals are currently accommodated in 13 supported living homes and eight individual supported living programs, while a further 750 people receive services at 38 specialised day care centres.

“We are in the process of individually studying all those served who reside in structures. We are currently re-evaluating each case individually in order to ensure the provision of a program that best meets the conditions and needs of each case,” the Deputy Ministry emphasised.

According to the Deputy Ministry, there had been constant communication and guidance from specialist rescue personnel throughout the 15-minute period until they arrived at the scene.

“The individual was taken to the hospital, where he was treated but died on the second day”, the Deputy Ministry said, stressing that the appropriate actions provided for such cases in hospitals had been followed, in collaboration with the competent authorities.