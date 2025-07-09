The Department of Computer Science at the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) invites the public to a special lecture and discussion on “Intelligent Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: The Present and the Future” on Friday, July 18 at 7pm at the AUB Mediterraneo Auditorium in Paphos. This public lecture in Greek is for anyone curious about the role of AI in our world.

The lecture will be given by Dr Alexandros Kouris, a researcher at the Samsung AI Centre in Cambridge, UK, who will speak about the current landscape and future potential of intelligent robotics and AI, helping to demystify these rapidly-evolving technologies and highlight their real-world implications.

It will be followed by an open panel discussion with Dr Kouris and Dr Rafael Papallas, assistant professor of robotics and artificial intelligence at AUB Mediterraneo. Audience participation will be encouraged, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to ask questions and engage in a broader conversation.

Admission is free, but seating is limited

Advance registration is required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1448529945059?aff=oddtdtcreator

A reception and networking session will follow the event

This event is part of AUB Mediterraneo’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge knowledge to the wider public, creating spaces for dialogue, learning, and community engagement on key issues shaping our future.

About the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Pafos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon. AUB operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programmes at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA) and recognised globally. For more information, please visit: www.aubmed.ac.cy