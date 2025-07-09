The grand prize of the popular show “Casa de Mikel” — a brand-new Nissan Qashqai, courtesy of the Pilakoutas Group — was presented on July 5, 2025 to Stavroula Ignatiou Karagiorgis by Stalo Pilakouta, Head of Business Strategy at the Group.

The Nissan Qashqai, the pioneering crossover that redefined its category, combines sleek, dynamic design with cutting-edge technology and top-tier five-star safety.

Designed to make every journey more comfortable and secure for you and your family, the Nissan Qashqai also offers:

Integrated NissanConnect & Google services , providing seamless access to information, navigation, remote vehicle control and direct use of applications such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play via the car’s touchscreen display

, providing seamless access to information, navigation, remote vehicle control and direct use of applications such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play via the car’s touchscreen display 360° camera system , offering a panoramic view of the vehicle’s surroundings for easier parking and enhanced safety

, offering a panoramic view of the vehicle’s surroundings for easier parking and enhanced safety A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance and safety systems , including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and more

, including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and more A spacious and versatile interior, with class-leading boot capacity – ideal for family holidays and trips with friends

