One of Nicosia’s favourite beer pubs and connoisseurs is teaming up with Ayia Napa Marina for an exciting summer event. Just as August arrives, so does the CraftXBeerience which will be a two-day occasion of craft beer, live music and culinary surprises. Save the date for August 2 and 3.

Set at the lavish Ayia Napa Marina, the venue will transform into a lively festival ground on the first weekend of August as Cypriot microbreweries take over. Visitors will be able to sample unique labels, locally-produced, as well as enjoy succulent street food flavours from vendors who will prepare delicious bites on the spot. Adding to the experience is a line-up of live music performances.

On August 2, Cyprus’ beloved pop-rock band Minus One will offer an explosive live set, while on August 3, the talented singer Giannis Margaris will close the festival with a captivating live.

“CraftXBeerience isn’t just a beer festival,” say organisers, “it’s an experience that brings together friends, families, locals and visitors to one of Cyprus’ most beautiful summer spots. Beer lovers will enjoy a feast of flavours, while guests of all ages can have fun with various happenings, competitions, activities and surprises that will keep the vibe going late into the night.”

Two-day beer event by Moondog’s Bar & Grill and Ayia Napa Marina with live music, craft beer and street food. August 2-3. Ayia Napa Marina. https://www.marinaayianapa.com/