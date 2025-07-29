A 21-year-old died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the quadbike he was riding crashed into a parked car, the police said.

The man, named as Panayiotis Siik, was riding the quadbike in the Paphos district village of Kissonerga when, according to the police, he “lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve, initially crashing into bushy vegetation and then into a parked car”.

He was taken by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.