Tuesday’s weather will be marginally cooler than it has been in recent days, with temperatures inland only set to rise to 39 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the east, south, and north coasts will rise to 34 degrees Celsius, temperatures on the west coast will reach 31 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the mountains will hit a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

The skies will be largely clear, save for some light fog and low cloud in the early hours of the morning.

Overnight, low clouds will be possible in parts, with it possible that fog will form in the south and east of the island in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies are expected for most of the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to continue to gradually drop until Thursday.