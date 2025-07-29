A newly configured archaeological site at the Protaras islands area in Paralimni has opened, the department of antiquities announced on Monday.

The site includes the remains of a settlement from the neolithic pottery period (circa 5200-4800 BC), situated on a hill above Vyzakia beach.

The site represents the largest excavated and studied settlement from this specific period in the Famagusta province, the department said. The neolithic pottery period is a recognised stage of Cyprus’ early history, characterised by the introduction of ceramic technology and more permanent forms of habitation.

Archaeological excavations at the site were carried out over several years and revealed the structural remains of a prehistoric community. The department has now completed a new arrangement of the area, which allows public access while maintaining the site’s preservation.

Visitors can approach the site through designated paths and read newly installed signs offering educational information about the excavation, the settlement’s structure, and daily life during the neolithic period.

The department said the configuration was designed “to ensure both accessibility and protection of the archaeological remains,” aligning with international standards for open-air heritage sites. No admission fee is currently charged.

The project is part of broader efforts to promote archaeological awareness and support sustainable cultural tourism.