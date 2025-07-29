The event industry of Cyprus is coming together led by The Warehouse by IT Quarter, in collaboration with charity eco-organisation City Friends Club and the family of Anna and Alexey Gubarev – to host a charity music marathon ‘One Island – One Heart’ on Saturday, August 2.

The event will take place at the fully covered The Warehouse venue, so no summer heat will stand in the way of doing good.

Expect a full day of live music and DJ sets from local artists, united for one powerful cause – supporting those impacted by the devastating wildfires that struck the Limassol mountains on July 23.

All ticket proceeds will go toward emergency relief.

Support can be provided by purchasing a ticket (€10) online or at the entrance. You can also make an additional donation of any amount during the event.

A full and transparent report on all funds raised and how they were allocated will be published after the event.

Let’s stand together as one for our beloved island.

One Island. One Heart.

Where: The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Sinergatismou 20, Limassol, Cyprus

When: August 2, 3pm – 11pm

Already confirmed artists & supporters:

LOUD Music Festival, SY Stage, Mason bar, MixFM, Leggo CY, Music Box, Danza, Leonid Nesterov&Thomas Lumley Duo, Dj Ev0x, Dj Niksu, SuperS, Azniv, Denis Kravchenko, Ekaterina Varnava, Vasily Papkovskiy, Sunset band, Music Element, Evgeny Savin (KraSava), Daria Savina, Greek Lover, Oksana Sahalata – and more joining daily.

Food by: Hungry Angry and Dodo Pizza.

Bar by: BarPros.

About The Warehouse by IT Quarter

The Warehouse by IT Quarter is a seaside cultural venue in Limassol, located at the former SODAP flagship complex. With its versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, The Warehouse is the go-to place for music parties, art exhibitions, festivals and meetups, ensuring each event is a memorable experience.

About City Friends Club

City Friends Club (CFC) is an eco-charity focused on daily street cleaning, monthly community cleanups and eco-education. Since 2021 CFC has collected over 267,000kg of waste with the help of six trucks, 15 professional cleaners, and more than 1,200 volunteers. Its educational programmes include the RE:SOURCE eco-art exhibition, public talks and initiatives like Coffee Friends Club and Graffiti Friends Club. The CFC app (iOS & Android) allows 800+ users to report illegal dumps, track cleanups and earn rewards. Supported by eco-conscious sponsors, CFC is expanding its reach across Cyprus.