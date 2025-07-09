Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa has a prestigious new offering for its guests: a luxury yacht experience in partnership with Diamantides Yachting, one of Cyprus’ premier yachting providers.

Crafted for discerning travellers, this new experience brings together the elegance of Parklane and the unmatched maritime expertise of Diamantides Yachting, offering guests bespoke voyages along the stunning Mediterranean coastline.

Whether it’s a sunset cruise, a day trip to secluded beaches, or a private celebration at sea, guests can now explore Cyprus in the ultimate style and comfort aboard a fleet of hand-selected luxury yachts.

Reservations are available now through Parklane’s Concierge desks, with several curated packages to suit every taste — from special escapes to lavish group charters.

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences that redefine luxury,” said Yannis Stefanou, General Manager at Parklane. “Together with Diamantides Yachting, we are inviting our guests to discover Cyprus from a breathtaking new perspective.”

For bookings and inquiries, guests may contact the Concierge at: [email protected] or via WhatsApp at: +357 97417995.