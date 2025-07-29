Specialised staff will be available to provide psychological support for those who were affected by the wildfires in two support centres in Souni and Ayios Therapontas, the state health services (Okypy) announced on Tuesday.

“All our fellow citizens affected by the disaster are welcome to contact the above centres for immediate and free support”, Okypy said. Meanwhile, Okypy said that mobile units and community mental health services would continue to provide services where deemed necessary.

The centres will start operating on Wednesday, July 30, with opening hours from 9am to 4pm daily including the weekends.

Those who seek support, which is free, can reach out to staff at the Souni primary school via 94069672 and at the Ayios Therapontas community council via 94069673.