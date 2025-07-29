We are delighted to announce that Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has once again been ranked in Band 1 for Private Wealth Law in Cyprus in the prestigious Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025. This marks the seventh consecutive year that our firm has achieved the highest possible ranking in this field, reaffirming our position as a leading provider of legal services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions in Cyprus and beyond.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide, part of Chambers and Partners, is globally recognised for identifying and ranking the world’s leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Rankings are based on independent research, in-depth interviews with clients and peers, and an assessment of each firm’s technical legal ability, client service, commercial vision, diligence, and professional conduct.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has consistently stood out for its cross-border capabilities, sophisticated legal solutions, and personalised approach to private client matters, including tax planning, succession, trusts, real estate, and relocation services. This year’s guide praises the firm’s ability to handle complex, high-value matters, while highlighting its deep-rooted understanding of both domestic and international regulatory environments.

The guide once again individually ranks Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of the firm, recognising his exceptional expertise and long-standing reputation in the private wealth sector. He is commended for leading a team that clients describe as “efficient, knowledgeable and always a step ahead”.

“I am very proud to share this distinction with our exceptional team,” noted Neocleous. “Being recognised for the seventh consecutive year is not just an honour—it’s a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the consistent excellence we strive to deliver.”

We are grateful to our clients, peers and colleagues for their continued trust and support. This recognition further motivates us to uphold the highest standards of legal service and to continue innovating in a rapidly-evolving global environment.

To view our full ranking and editorial, please visit: Chambers HNW – Private Wealth Law – Cyprus 2025.