A retired couple was sentenced to four years in prison at Larnaca district court on Wednesday for scamming three elderly women out of over €100,000 by pretending to be medical professionals in need of money.

Posing as doctors in Larnaca between May and June 2023, the 66 and 67-year-old scammers pretended that they were in need of money for relatives of theirs needing surgery.

In a first case, €9,000 in cash was received by the couple, as well as jewellery worth a total of approximately €9,000. The second complainant was deprived of €7,000 in cash, while the third was defrauded of €70,000, in addition to valuable items.

Overall, the couple managed to defraud the women out of more than €100,000 in cash and other valuables.