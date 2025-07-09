One of the most important events of this year for Cypriot athletics was held over July 4-5, 2025. The Limassol “Tsireio” Stadium hosted the 69th Junior and 56th Junior Pancyprian Championships, giving a platform and motivation to young children of the under-20 age category.

Holding the XV Pancyprian Junior and Junior Championships gained special importance, as it was perhaps the last chance for qualification to the European Championships K20 for athletes born between 2006-09.

With XM’s contribution, our athletes had the opportunity to test their limits, chase their dreams and write their own chapter in the history of Cypriot sport. Underlining this journey was XM’s sponsorship and alignment with the sporting values of continuous development, perseverance, dedication, continuous training and excellence.

XM has been supporting KOEAS — the Amateur Athletic Association of Cyprus — for the last six years, supporting the holding of the Junior & Youth Pancyprian Championships, contributing to the development of athletics and the promotion of talent in Cyprus. It is also the major supporter of KOEAS’ European Throwing Cup for 2025-2027, strengthening Cyprus’ position on the international sports map.

Details of the programme can be viewed here.

In Cyprus, XM has an extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, investing in the country’s well-being, as well as in key areas such as education, health, welfare, skills development and environmental protection.

About XM:

XM, an international group of companies, a world-renowned and multi-licensed provider of online investment services, recognises the importance of making a social contribution to a better world with equal rights for all. As such, it has created a dynamic corporate social responsibility program, with one of its key pillars being that of education and skills development.

To learn more about XM Group’s activities, you can follow its respective social media pages (Facebook: XM Culture, Instagram: @xmculture).