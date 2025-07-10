Cryos International is the world’s largest sperm and egg bank and has been present in Cyprus since 2021. This year, Cryos is proud to announce that the location has been fully converted into a state-of-the-art fertility clinic with skilled staff and high-end lab equipment.

The opening of Cryos IVF Clinic is a milestone in Cryos International’s mission to help people make their dream of having a child come true. With decades of experience from the field of reproduction, the company now offers fertility treatment combined with its renowned donor expertise.

At Cryos IVF Clinic, patients can expect the highest level of medical professionalism and individualized care. The clinic is staffed with a dedicated team of highly qualified fertility specialists, embryologists and healthcare professionals who are committed to excellence in reproductive care. Each patient journey is supported by compassionate and approachable staff, ensuring a warm, welcoming environment for individuals and couples alike.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Cryos IVF Clinic to life in Nicosia,” says Ole Schou, CEO of Cryos International. “Our goal is to provide expert fertility care that is both medically advanced and genuinely personal. Patients will receive the trusted Cryos quality combined with a supportive and friendly atmosphere every step of the way.”

Located in a modern and easily accessible facility in central Nicosia, Cryos IVF Clinic offers a full range of fertility services with donor sperm, donor eggs, or embryos. This includes IVF and ICSI with the ability to monitor embryo development with Time Lapse technology (Embryoscope, Vitrolife), IUI and fertility preservation for social or medical reasons.

Cryos IVF Clinic welcomes individuals and couples in need of fertility treatment, including heterosexual couples, women up to the age of 53 and single women. The clinic staff speaks English, Greek, Spanish and Turkish and can accommodate patients in their preferred language.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit: www.cryosivfclinic.com

For further questions or inquiries, please contact: [email protected]