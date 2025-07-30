Green points in Kaimakli and Ayios Dhometios will close from August 4 to 17 as waste transport services provided by collaborating contractors will pause, as will operations by the licensed waste management facility, Nicosia municipality announced on Wednesday.

During this time, residents are advised to use the Green point at 16 Kalamon Street, Strovolos, behind Leroy Merlin. The facility remains free of charge for household waste but will be closed on August 15.

Green points are designated collection sites for bulky or household waste including old furniture, mattresses, garden trimmings, electrical or electronic appliances, for free.

These facilities only accept waste from private households.

The sites aim to combat the illegal and uncontrolled dumping of waste, which has become an increasing issue across Cyprus.