Cyprus plans to start pumping desalinated water from new units in Moni into the network on July 22, officials said on Wednesday, as concerns grow over low water reserves.

George Kazadjis, deputy director of the water development department, told the Cyprus News Agency that the Moni units can produce up to 13,000 cubic metres of water per day. Equipment for these units came from the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, a smaller desalination plant is being built in Kissonerga. It will produce 2,000 cubic metres daily, expected to start this month. This is the first stage of a larger project that aims for 10,000 cubic metres per day. A timeline for the full output is still awaited from the contractor, but initial estimates suggest September or October.

Under the contract, the company has until December to deliver the full capacity. However, Kazadjis said there is a chance this may happen sooner.

Plans are also advancing for another 10,000-cubic-metre desalination plant at Limassol port. The tender process has finished, and a winning bidder has been chosen. Construction should take four months if there are no legal appeals that might cause delays. Officials hope it will be ready by the end of 2025.

Kazadjis said Cyprus’ water situation remains tight as it has been since early this year. Although reservoirs are emptying, forecasts suggest no serious shortages are expected in 2025. However, he warned that dams could run dry by year-end.

Efforts now focus on ensuring enough water for household use in 2026, regardless of rainfall next winter. The situation is more severe for irrigation. Approved water volumes for farmers will continue this year, but amounts for 2026 will depend on rain and dam inflows.

Kazadjis urged people to save water, saying a 10 per cent cut in household use could be enough to avoid serious problems next year and help start 2026 on a stronger footing.