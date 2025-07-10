The newly-renovated Holland & Barrett store at Larnaca’s Metropolis Mall officially reopened its doors on July 3, 2025, welcoming media representatives and influencers to an afternoon dedicated to wellness. Boasting a revitalised interior design and an expanded product range, the store now offers an enhanced wellness experience for every visitor.

The most innovative addition to the new space is the Consultation Room – a specially-designed, private area for 30-minute, one-to-one sessions, offering tailored wellness recommendations based on individual needs.

During these sessions, a core service is lipometry – a body composition analysis – helping customers better understand their body’s specific needs and receive targeted, practical guidance.

With decades of experience in the wellness industry, Holland & Barrett continues to offer an extensive range of dietary supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty products and expert, personalised advice.

