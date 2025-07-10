A head-on collision at the Kapedes-Kambia road in Nicosia at 7.30am on Thursday saw an eight-year-old and two 57-year-old women hospitalised, with one of the women needing to be intubated following the accident.

The two women were transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors diagnosed one of them with a broken forearm and the other with a cerebral haemorrhage, a sudden bleeding into the tissues of the brain, resulting in her being intubated.

The eight-year-old girl harmed in the incident was taken to Makarios hospital, where she is undergoing tests.

According to the police, the circumstances of the accident remain unclear as of now.