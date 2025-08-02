A 54-year-old woman was caught driving under the influence on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The incident took place shortly after 9.30am near Aradippou. Officers from the police headquarters’ road accident prevention unit stopped the vehicle during routine traffic checks.

A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol reading of 105 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the legal limit of 22mg per cent.

The woman was taken to Aradippou police station for a final test. There, her breath alcohol level was recorded at 118mg per cent, more than five times the legal limit.

She was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence and other traffic offences. However, she was later released pending a court hearing.

Police said the woman is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Monday, August 4.