Where do you live?

In a listed house in the centre of Nicosia with my family and two cats.

What did you have for breakfast?

Caffe latte and croissant.

Describe your perfect day

A run in the Athalassa Park or a hike in Troodos, a back massage, some reading time and in the evening a music gig and a few Golem Lagers with my husband Michal.

Best book ever read?

Ignorance by Milan Kundera. It best describes the feelings of someone who left a homeland and how it has ceased to be a home. The book reworks the Odyssean themes of homecoming.

Best childhood memory?

Too many to pick one.

What is always in your fridge?

Parmesan, olives and… uh… wine and beer.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

In the car only the BFBS radio station.

What’s your spirit animal?

A cat. For their freedom.

What are you most proud of?

Currently I am really proud of Golem Brewhouse. Michal and I began the brewery in 2021 between two Covid waves in a not very attractive area of Nicosia’s Old Town and it is now a recognisable brand within the local craft beer community. Michal won two international awards for his Stout and we have just opened a very cool taproom for people to gather and enjoy best local products including draught beers from other Cypriot microbreweries, local wines and fresh coffee. I think this is an amazing achievement for an expat couple that does not speak Greek (so sorry!) and raises two children.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

When Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist is about to board the train to the Treblinka extermination camp. The intentional cruelty inflicted by humans on humans, the disrespect for others and abuse of power cause real pain to me.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother. She had morals and always behaved like a lady.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To Prague in the 90s. All was new, free and anarchic. Gosh, all those rock clubs, music gigs, animal rights movement, environmental awakening… A haven for a student like me.

What is your greatest fear?

War.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Appreciate yourself.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Violence.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Regret it.

Ivona runs Golem Brewhouse with her husband, Michal, 9, Mouson str, Nicosia 1011 or call 94 309990. Events at Golem Brewhouse on Facebook