Hermes airports on Friday evening announced that departing passengers at Larnaca airport could soon again pass their waiting time before boarding by painting canvases of well-known art pieces.

“At the departure gates of Larnaca airport, travellers are invited to recreate famous art masterpieces”, Hermes airports said on Instagram

All of the equipment including acrylic colours, brushes and mixing palettes is provided, the paint-by-numbers canvases are a contribution of Nicosia-based Leventis art gallery.

Passengers can practise their artistic skills reviving Italian painter Guiseppe Nogari’s 1740 work “Allegory of Painting” or try recreate Cypriot artist Telemachos Kanthos’s famous “Women’s Bazaar”, depicting a scene from a market in Cyprus on a big canvas before taking off.

Hermes airport had introduced the ‘1,2,3 Paint by Numbers’ initiative in autumn of last year, inspired by an earlier interactive art exhibition by Leventis Gallery in March 2024.

Passengers have responded well to the interactive waiting time programme, prompting the airport to launch it once again ahead of the upcoming peak tourist season.

Upcoming sessions are as follows:

14/07 | 11:00–12:30

15/07 | 11:00–12:30

16/07 | 14:00–15:30

21/07 | 13:00–14:30

23/07 | 14:00–15:30

24/07 | 14:00–15:30

28/07 | 12:00–13:30

29/07 | 12:00–13:30

31/07 | 14:00–15:30