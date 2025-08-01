The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk) this week announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA).

Selk said the collaboration aims to “establish a strong foundation for joint initiatives that will strengthen Cyprus’ international image as a competitive business and investment destination”.

The partnership also seeks to “attract foreign companies and investments while supporting the country’s sustainable development”.

Moreover, Selk said that the signing of the memorandum “took place in a particularly positive atmosphere, with the participation of the leadership teams of both organisations”.

“This is a collaboration with substance, perspective and institutional responsibility,” Selk added.

Earlier this year, Selk actively supported Global Money Week (GMW), an annual campaign promoting financial literacy among young people worldwide.

Held in secondary schools across Cyprus under the theme “Think before you follow, wise money tomorrow”, the initiative aimed to encourage responsible financial behaviour.

Selk organised lectures and presentations highlighting the role of professional accountants in a country’s financial well-being, career paths in the profession, and the importance of critical thinking in today’s digital and AI-driven economy.

The effort formed part of a broader collaboration with the Ministry of Education, CyFLEC and other stakeholders.

Selk also took an active stance in the country’s tax reform efforts, reiterating its position on the need for a robust and well-structured tax system that promotes sustainable economic growth and social justice by incentivising entrepreneurship and development.