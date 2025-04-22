Two men were arrested in Larnaca on Monday night after getting into a fight on Finikoudes beach, the police said on Tuesday.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said the fight broke out at around 9.30pm on Athens avenue, the road on which Finikoudes beach is located.

He said the police travelled to the area and found that “the participants had already dispersed”.

Evidence was found linking the two men, aged 21 and 20 years old, to the fight, and they were arrested.

It is expected that they will be brought before the Larnaca district court later on Tuesday.