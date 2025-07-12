Some pairings feel inevitable – tomatoes and basil, bread and butter, strawberries and cream. Others feel surprising, even slightly odd, until you take that first bite. Watermelon and feta is one of those combinations. Sweet and salty, crisp and creamy, this unlikely salad has become a summer classic across the Mediterranean and beyond – a dish that seems to embody the heat of July in every mouthful.

The origins of this salad are difficult to pin down. Versions of it appear in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and parts of the Middle East, where watermelon and white cheese have long been eaten side by side, often with nothing more than a chunk of bread and a splash of olive oil. In Cyprus, cold wedges of watermelon with slices of salty anari,, halloumi or feta are a staple summer snack, when the heat demands refreshment but not effort.

The genius of the combination lies in contrast. Watermelon – especially when it’s at its peak – is icy, floral and full of juice. Feta is dense, briny and savoury. Together, they create a sort of flavour alchemy – one enhances the other, the salt sharpening the sweetness, the sugar softening the sharpness. Add a few sprigs of fresh mint, a drizzle of olive oil, or a handful of black olives, and the whole thing takes on depth and dimension – still simple, still refreshing, but undeniably layered.

While this pairing may have grown up in village kitchens, it’s found a new life on modern tables. Chefs across Europe and the US have embraced it, elevating it with balsamic glazes, toasted nuts, herbs like basil or coriander, and even chilli flakes. Some versions use grilled watermelon for a smoky edge, while others toss in cucumber or rocket for crunch and bite. But at its heart, the dish remains about balance – hot weather, cool flavours and the beauty of what’s in season.

July is peak watermelon season in Cyprus, when roadside stalls overflow with huge, striped fruit. Sliced and chilled, watermelon is the island’s antidote to long, blazing afternoons. And with halloumi, or even feta and mint just as easy to find, it makes sense that this salad has become a favourite.

There’s no cooking required, no need to measure or time anything precisely. It’s the kind of dish that’s tossed together in a few minutes and eaten in the shade – a plate of contrasts that cools, revives and satisfies all at once. It works as a starter, a side dish, or even as a meal.

The best summer food is often the simplest – a few ingredients, a bit of freshness, and a willingness to be surprised. What seems unlikely at first becomes, with one bite, completely obvious – a pairing made for the sun.