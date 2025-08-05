Cyprus is among the three EU countries with the lowest recorded number of deaths by drowning in 2022, Eurostat said on Tuesday.

With summer in full swing, “swimming pools and beaches are bustling with visitors, however they carry an increased danger of drowning incidents,” the EU statistics agency said.

In 2022, there were 4,810 drownings across the bloc, 194 less than in 2021, which represents a 3.9 per cent decrease.

Lower numbers were reported in Luxembourg, with only a single incident, followed by Malta with three, Cyprus with 13.

Similarly to previous years, death by drowning was a more common trend in men than women among all EU countries in 2022.

The percentage of deaths from drowning in relation to deaths from other accidents also showed a slight decrease, from 3.1 per cent in 2021 to 2.8 per cent in 2022, the lowest percentage since data collection began in 2011.