With summer now in full swing, the hunt continues for an enjoyable way to stay refreshed. Fortunately, Kawacom’s presents the perfect choice, thanks to its new Iced Refresher Collection — the coolest drinks to help beat the heat, while offering a delicious and nutritious alternative for all day drinking.

In fact, with three delicious fruity flavours, Kawacom’s has ensured summer is even more enjoyable this year! Raspberry Refresher, Blue Strawberry Refresher (with blue spirulina) and Blueberry Lemon Refresher, are now available in Kawacom’s stores nationwide.

On summer days when mercury levels soar, hydrating regularly is very important. Refreshers not only tick that box, but are also a rich source of nutrients, made of 100-per cent natural fruits, without artificial flavours.

So, why not let the distinct taste of Refreshers deliver the perfect summer zest you were seeking?

Enjoy the new “Refreshment Redefined” experience from Kawacom’s. It’s everything you need for a perfectly refreshing and nutritious energy boost, now available at Kawacom’s stores nationwide.