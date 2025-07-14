President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Monday, a key decision to allow the anti-corruption authority in Cyprus to hire permanent staff, underlining his government’s stance of zero tolerance towards corruption.

Speaking at the start of the cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, Christodoulides said the government is determined to strengthen institutions that fight corruption. He stressed that permanent staffing is crucial for the authority’s independence and effectiveness.

Until now, most of the authority’s staff came from secondments from other state departments. The new decision gives the authority a strong advisory role in selecting its own permanent personnel.

Christodoulides reminded the cabinet that the government had already increased the authority’s budget by more than 70 per cent in 2024. He said this was meant to support its work and ensure administrative, operational and financial independence.

He explained that this latest decision came after talks with the authority’s head, Charis Poyiadjis, who raised concerns about autonomy.

The president said the move shows the government’s political will to fight corruption without exceptions.

Christodoulides also referred to a separate case involving Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades’ department and matters linked to Takata airbags. He said this issue is now before the law office, which will decide on any next steps.

The proposal for this change came from the justice ministry. It is part of wider efforts to build stronger, independent bodies to tackle corruption in Cyprus.

No timeline was given for when permanent staff will be in place. However, Christodoulides insisted that the government’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption remains firm.