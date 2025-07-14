When it comes to video games, crossing over into other media rarely ends well

Moving from the console to the big screen more often than not spells disaster both commercially and critically. It turns out that adapting an art form that unfolds over tens of hours without limits on cut scenes or pacing, does not mesh well with the tight constraints of a two-hour movie.

There is no shortage of flops to point to. Assassin’s Creed, the infamous Super Mario Bros from 1993, Monster Hunter, Hitman. The list goes on. These are massive franchises with millions in brand recognition, yet they crumbled at the box office. And when a videogame adaptation does break through, it is usually one aimed at kids. Minecraft, for example, recently had a wildly successful film thanks in no small part to Jack Black.

Below are five video games with powerful narratives that deserve a faithful, thoughtful film adaptation. Please note that Horizon Zero Dawn is absent from this list. After a shelved Netflix series, producers have decided to move forward with a movie, so it is already on its way.

Mass Effect

Mass Effect is a sci-fi space opera for the ages. Released in 2007, it was a critical and commercial hit that led to two beloved sequels and one game in 2017 that shall remain nameless because even thinking about it hurts. The story follows Commander Shepard, a special agent working for the Citadel, an intergalactic governing body. Humanity has discovered Mass Relays that allow faster-than-light travel, leading to the colonisation of planets and uneasy alliances with alien species.

But all of that is threatened when a terrifying race of beings known as the Reapers begins their assault on the galaxy. Shepard and the crew of the starship Normandy are the last line of defence. Along the way, they uncover devastating truths about the universe’s history and their own role in it.

The structure is already there for a great adaptation. Strong characters, a high-stakes conflict, and the kind of world-building Hollywood loves. Throw in an improvement on the finale and you’ve got yourself a recipe for success!

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018 as the sequel to the 2010 original title, exploring the origin of the original character John Marston. The setting is the last days of the true American West and the cowboy way, where a gang of outlaws and their partners drift from town to town in search of a better tomorrow.

Our hero is Arthur Morgan, who acts as an enforcer for the gang. Morgan is rough, tough, prone to violence, but hides a gentle heart and is loyal to his very core. Even if that loyalty is to Dutch van der Linde, the leader of the gang, whose grandiose and ill-conceived ideas usually land them in hot water.

Ghost of Tsushima

Everyone loves a good revenge story, and Ghost of Tsushima is at its core just that: a man wronged, seeking vengeance.

Set in 13th-century Japan during the first Mongol invasion, the story follows the noble Jin Sakai, the nephew of legendary and famed samurai lord Shimura. Shimura and his troops try to repel the invasion force but are annihilated by the Mongols, who take Shimura as a prisoner. Sakai barely manages to escape and is now on a path to rescue his uncle and take vengeance on the Mongols.

How far can a person go, though, without being consumed by hatred? How much of yourself can you sacrifice for your cause before realising that you are not the same anymore? How much are you willing to compromise to achieve your goal?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

I took some days off this week and had time to immerse myself in this game, and I was blown away. An achingly beautiful, visually stunning and musically rousing videogame with a story so heartbreaking, Gesy should include emotional damage services over it.

Set in the fictional city of Lumiere in the Belle Époque era, Clair Obscur tells the story of Gustave and Maelle, a brother-sister duo that embarks on a yearly expedition from which nobody has ever returned. The expedition is to face off against the Paintress, a gigantic, female figure at the end of the horizon, next to an enormous monolith. Every year, the woman gets up and writes a number on the monolith, and everyone of that age simply disappears. As the number gets lower and lower, the people of Lumiere get more and more desperate.

Clair Obscur was released two months ago, and it took the gaming world by storm. With voice acting from Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis – among others – and a story that is a true masterpiece, this one really begs for an adaptation.