President Nikos Christodoulides is heading to New York on Tuesday “adequately prepared” and with high expectations for substantive discussions on the Cyprus problem, which he hopes will pave the way for the resumption of talks for a settlement.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the president’s departure, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said, “We are going to this multilateral meeting adequately prepared, fully aware of the responsibility we bear, and with a sincere political will to contribute substantively to the UN efforts.”

“With a constructive stance, by undertaking initiatives and submitting specific proposals, we aim for this meeting to serve as a springboard for the resumption of meaningful negotiations, based on the agreed solution framework and the relevant Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Christodoulides will depart at noon on Tuesday for New York, at the invitation of the UN chief for an informal expanded meeting of all sides involved, to be held on July 16 and 17.

On July 16 at 7pm local time, the president will be attending a dinner hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters. The dinner constitutes the first part of the expanded meeting.

On July 17 at 10.25am local time, Christodoulides will meet privately at UN headquarters with Guterres, who will also hold bilateral meetings with the other participants.

At 11.30am, the plenary session will begin, followed by a working lunch at 1.30pm, attended by heads of delegations and one accompanying official. The final part of the plenary is expected to conclude at around 4.45pm local time.

Christodoulides will depart New York later that evening.

Letymbiotis reaffirmed that “The Republic of Cyprus remains firmly committed to a sustainable solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, the acquis communautaire, and EU principles and values.”

Asked if the EU would be represented at the meeting, Letymbiotis said “what we know is that it will not” and that invitations were up to the UN, however the government believed the EU presence would be “a very positive and constructive element”.

“After all, it is known how progress in Euro-Turkish relations can contribute, linked to the Cyprus issue, in line with the European Council conclusions. The final decision rests with the UN secretary-general. Turkey’s position on this issue is certainly well known,” he added.

Regarding EU envoy Johannes Hahn, Letymbiotis said this indicated a more active involvement on behalf of the EU and reminded the importance given by Turkey to its relationship with the bloc.

“We believe the contribution of the EU […] could be catalytic,” he added.

Responding to further questions, Letymbiotis reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side is attending the meeting to engage in substantive discussions, and that confidence-building measures cannot substitute for real negotiations.

“We are not going to this expanded meeting with low expectations,” he added.

On the UK’s role, Letymbiotis noted that recent British statements reaffirmed the guarantor power’s commitment to UN efforts. He also observed that bilateral relations between the UK and Cyprus had grown closer since Keir Starmer became prime minister.

Guterres announced that this informal meeting will follow on from a similar gathering held in Geneva on March 17 and 18.

At that time, both sides had agreed to advance several initiatives, including the opening of new crossing points, the establishment of a Bicommunal Technical Committee on Youth, and additional projects in the buffer zone and across the island.

The UN and EU have each appointed envoys for Cyprus – Maria Angela Holguin and Johannes Hahn, respectively.

The last formal round of negotiations, held in July 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, ended without a breakthrough.