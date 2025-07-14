Residents of Kambos village held a protest on Monday against what they see as unfair treatment in terms of economic assistance from the state.

Protesters gathered outside the Paphos district offices to make their grievances known.

As an isolated community, Kambos is eligible for economic assistance under a scheme put forward by the government some four years ago.

However, for the purposes of this scheme, the village has been classed as belonging to the Paphos district – even though administratively it belongs to the Nicosia district.

Because of this classification, say residents, their village has not been receiving the economic aid it deserves.

And they demand that Kambos be immediately classified as a Nicosia district village for the purposes of the economic assistance scheme for isolated communities.

They say they’ve repeatedly written to authorities complaining about this, only to get idle promises. They’ve been told it makes sense to classify them inside the Paphos district, as Paphos is the nearest urban centre.

The distance from Kambos to Paphos is 73km.

According to the 2011 census, Kambos had a population of 271.