A group of 50 young people from six European countries gathered this month in the village of Pervolia, Larnaca, for a programme aiming to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

The event, called “Healthy Empowerment of Youth (HEY),” was organised by Youth Dynamics and ran from July 1st to 9th. Participants came from Greece, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Estonia. According to Youth Dynamics, the main goal was to help young people adopt a balanced way of living through participation, learning and cooperation. The programme included sports, outdoor activities, workshops and educational trips. The organisers said these activities allowed the young people to explore how health can be part of daily life. The programme also used non-formal learning methods, such as discussions, creative presentations and sharing of traditions among the different countries.

The exchange between young people from various backgrounds helped build communication and a sense of European identity and solidarity. Youth Dynamics stated that the event boosted the confidence of participants and gave them skills to encourage healthy habits in their own communities. A key focus of the programme was on including young people with fewer opportunities. Organisers said the event offered a supportive space for growth and self-expression.

The project was supported by the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme, which aims to promote youth mobility and active participation. Youth Dynamics described the event as an example of how cooperation and youth engagement can shape a more conscious and active Europe.