Continuing its summer programme is the 2025 edition of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. Following its season premiere in early July, the next production arrives on Friday and Saturday, presented by Christos Tripodis’ Methexis company from Greece. At the majestic Curium ancient theatre, a select cast of actors will present Sophocles’ Philoctetes.

The drama is a Greek tragedy that masterfully deals with the victory of the collective over the individual. The performance is translated and directed by George Kimoulis, who also performs the title role, with Dimitris Gotsopoulos and Thodoris Katsafados also starring.

In Philoctetes, Sophocles brings to the stage an operation of deceit, orchestrated by Odysseus and undertaken by Neoptolemus, the young son of Achilles. The two men arrive in Lemnos, an unpopulated island at what appears to be the end of the world. It is there that ten years ago, the Greeks abandoned Philoctetes, who suffers from a wound that won’t heal.

Their mission is to steal the famous bow that Heracles once gave Philoctetes, as, according to the oracle, it is impossible to conquer Troy without it. How can a man who was once abandoned, desolate and sick, be convinced that he must now help his former enemies?

The myth of Philoctetes is reflected in the present day. Two representatives of the old generation – one expelled from the world, committed to the concepts of Utopia and Desirability, the other fully attached to the world, committed to the concepts of Realism and Political Feasibility -attempt, each in his own way, to win over a representative of the younger generation. Who will win him over?

On both evenings, the performance will welcome audiences above 12 years old and from all backgrounds as surtitles in English and Greek will accompany the play. One more production will be presented in July as part of the festival – a Cypriot production – at two other impressive open-air theatres.

On July 24, 25 and 29, Theatriki Stegi Kyprou and Anyhow Theatre Ensemble will present Euripides’ Iphigenia in Tauris, under the direction of Onisiforos Onisiforou. The first two performances will take place at the Paphos Ancient Odeon, while the final Cypriot performance will travel to Nicosia’s Makarios III Amphitheatre. Then, it will be time for one more production from Greece which will wrap up the festival in August.

