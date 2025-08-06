Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou informed the cabinet on Wednesday over progress in implementing compensation measures under his ministry’s control to support those affected by the Limassol fire.

In a post on the X, Ioannou pointed out that 236 out of 295 cases have been approved and/or received the lump sum to cover their immediate basic needs. By the end of the week the payment of lump sums assistance to all beneficiaries will be completed.

He added that the list of costs per residence has been completed, which will be granted along with the compensation for the full restoration of the damages, while the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) crews have completed the cost estimate for 300 buildings that have suffered partial destruction. This constitutes almost 50 per cent of the affected properties.

The estimate of the damages is made at current market prices, he added.

For partially damaged buildings, provided they are licensed, the entire amount of compensation will be given in advance in one instalment, while in the case of unlicensed buildings, the amount will be granted after obtaining a permit from the relevant authority.

Furthermore, he said, it is estimated that by the beginning of next week the first owners of homes in need of repair will be invited to sign and receive the amount of compensation, so that they can proceed with the damage restoration work as soon as possible.

“Our goal is to move quickly, so that the necessary assistance can be provided as soon as possible to our fellow residents who are experiencing the consequences of the devastating fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, commissioner for the development of mountainous areas Charalambos Christofinas told the Cyprus News Agency that by Thursday the authorities would have the final assessment regarding timeframes for the complete restoration of damaged areas.

Christofinas said recording damage concerning the electricity authority was progressing and that of the water board had already been completed.

“We expect that today [Wednesday] the payments of lump sums of €5,000 and €10,00 to those affected by the wildfire will have been paid by 99 per cent. By last night [Tuesday] 195 beneficiaries had been paid approximately €1.5 million,” he said.

He added that farmers who had submitted their forms had been compensated on Tuesday with a year’s worth of income.

Christofinas said the agriculture department was continuing procedures for any farmers who had not managed to submit applications yet.

He added that 718 farmers had been compensated and that the total cost was €2.1 million.

Another 600 applicants who were not registered with the rural payment organisation (Koap) would be compensated too after inspection.

At the same time, mental health, social welfare and other programmes were still running, Christofinas pointed out.

“The social welfare service has already seen many cases and has made financial interventions wherever they deemed necessary. The social welfare services have helped up to 31 families. The Okypy schemes concerning mental health are also running,” he added.

Another aspect progressing was finding permanent accommodation for families. Christofinas said about 173 adults and 56 children were still at temporary shelters.

This issue will be addressed by the state subsidising long-term rent, the commissioner added.

What remains now is for the Limassol district organisation (EOA) to confirm the permanent and illegal residences so that beneficiaries can be informed immediately and the first instalment of grants given for rebuilding houses that have been totally or partially destroyed by the fire.

“The first 80 evaluations are ready and by late this evening [Wednesday] we will have the final list from the interior ministry of all eligible individuals and permanent, non-permanent, holiday, illegal, agricultural homes and establishments,” Christofinas said.

Regarding agricultural and farming businesses, Christofinas said the agriculture department would be recording the damage until August 22.

Lists were being made so that no one was left out and then payments would be made so that businesses could continue to operate. Such businesses, he said, were restaurants, bakeries and others with machinery, that were affected by prolonged power cuts after the fire knocked out the supply.

Compensation will also be given by October to employees and self-employed individuals who were unable to work without electricity.

Christofinas said that by Friday there would be a clearer picture of the environmental restoration needed, particularly to prevent floods in the winter months.