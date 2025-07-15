The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) informed the public that an environmental management protocol has been put in place immediately after a mazut oil spill was detected in the port area of Moni.

According to the CPA, the leak had been identified by the department of fisheries on Saturday, July 12 whose investigations concluded that the oil spill originated from a inactive pipeline in the port area.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the CPA confirmed that the leaked oil was mazut, a specific type of low-quality residual fuel oil used in power plants and similar applications.

“The company owner of the pipeline, has been asked to take over its responsibilities, including the complete dismantling and removal of the pipeline”, the CPA said.

The CPA said that it had assigned a company specialised in the field to take over measures to reduce the pollution with renovation efforts of the pipeline already underway.

“The CPA remains on constant alert and assures the public that all necessary steps to protect the marine environment and prevent similar incidents in the future have been taken”, the authority said.