How an American-style university in Paphos is reimagining higher education

In the heart of Paphos, a city known for its history, beauty and growing innovation ecosystem, stands a university with a powerful vision: to offer a world-class education that not only prepares students for careers, but for lives of purpose, leadership and impact. This is the mission of the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo), a twin campus in Cyprus of the globally ranked American University of Beirut (AUB).

In the latest QS World University Rankings 2026, AUB ranked #237 globally, solidifying its position as a world-class institution. AUB Mediterraneo brings AUB’s internationally recognized heritage to students in Cyprus and throughout Europe. It offers an internationally renowned American-style education grounded in AUB’s 159-year legacy of academic leadership, innovation, and social responsibility.

As the island continues to establish itself as an education hub and a bridge between Europe and the Middle East, AUB Mediterraneo brings a model of higher education that is globally recognised, academically rigorous, and deeply human-centred. With a growing portfolio of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes, a faculty of leading international scholars, and a strong commitment to research and innovation, AUB Mediterraneo is not simply another university, it’s a new chapter for higher education in Cyprus.

An academic model that goes beyond the conventional

What sets AUB Mediterraneo apart is its American liberal arts model, an approach rooted in the idea that an education should be broad and integrative. Unlike traditional educational systems that push students to specialise early and narrowly, AUB Mediterraneo encourages intellectual curiosity, critical thinking and interdisciplinary learning.

“Our students don’t just memorise facts, they learn how to ask better questions,” says Dr. Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo. “We teach students to navigate complexity, to think across disciplines, and to become adaptable professionals who can thrive in uncertainty.”

All programmes at AUB Mediterraneo are fully accredited by CYQAA (the Cyprus Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education) and recognised in the United States, and have been designed to meet international benchmarks ensuring that students graduate with degrees that are respected and recognised worldwide.

Faculty at the forefront

Behind every transformative educational experience is a team of exceptional educators. AUB Mediterraneo’s faculty includes international researchers, published scholars and experienced professionals who bring both academic depth and real-world insight to the classroom.

Students benefit from small class sizes and close mentorship, allowing for meaningful interaction and personalised learning. Faculty members are also engaged in cutting-edge research in fields ranging from artificial intelligence and sustainability to behavioural science and entrepreneurship.

This emphasis on research is not limited to postgraduate study. Undergraduate students are encouraged to participate in research projects early in their academic journey, developing analytical skills, working alongside faculty and contributing to knowledge that addresses regional and global challenges.

Programmes designed for the future

AUB Mediterraneo currently offers six undergraduate and two graduate programmes, all designed to meet the demands of an evolving global economy while staying grounded in academic integrity. Among its undergraduate offerings is the recently launched Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), a timely programme that merges software development, systems engineering and hardware design. This integrated approach prepares students for careers in areas such as artificial intelligence, smart systems and cybersecurity. The newly introduced Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Marketing equips students with strategic and technical skills in online brand building, data analytics, and content strategy, preparing them to lead in the digital economy and shape the future of business.

Other undergraduate degree programmes, such as Industrial Engineering and Business Administration, address the needs of industries seeking graduates who can lead innovation, manage complex operations and think strategically. For students interested in human behaviour and mental health, the BS in Psychology programme offers a strong academic foundation with real-world applications in therapy, organisational development and education. The Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) BA programme stands out as a uniquely interdisciplinary degree that cultivates critical thinkers ready to engage with complex social and political issues at both local and global levels.

Students who are considering applying to MD programmes that follow the American model for medical education, including the Doctor of Medicine programme at AUB’s Faculty of Medicine, can also choose to pursue pre-medical studies.

Graduate students can enrol in MS programmes in Business Analytics or Engineering Management, gaining data-driven and leadership skills that are increasingly in demand across sectors such as finance, tech and infrastructure. Across all programmes, the university maintains a sharp focus on quality, relevance and ethical leadership.

Deeply rooted, locally relevant, globally connected

While AUB Mediterraneo is rooted in AUB’s legacy and global reputation, the university in Cyprus is enriched by local collaborations. The university partners with organisations across Paphos and Cyprus to support community-based learning, internships and events.

Through collaborations with schools, cultural institutions, businesses and sports organisations, AUB Mediterraneo actively contributes to Cyprus’ development as an education and innovation destination.

“We’re not here to operate in isolation,” says Rector El Hajj. “We want to be part of the social and academic fabric of Cyprus, supporting local talent, connecting communities and building a culture of excellence.”

This vision has already begun to resonate with students. Although it opened its doors just two years ago, AUB Mediterraneo is home to students from 26 countries, creating a truly international learning environment right in the heart of Paphos. AUB Mediterraneo graduates join a global AUB family of 78,000 alumni in more than 120 countries. But beyond the global perspective, there’s a warmth and accessibility that makes the campus feel like home.

A campus experience centred on the student

Student life at AUB Mediterraneo reflects the university’s values: open dialogue, collaboration and continuous growth. In addition to academic resources, students benefit from mentorship opportunities, student-led initiatives, workshops and networking events designed to foster leadership and personal development.

The university’s coastal location in Paphos adds to the experience. “There’s a sense of calm here, of inspiration,” says one student. “It’s the kind of place that gives you space to think big.”

Why AUB Mediterraneo, and why now?

In a world facing constant change, technological disruption, environmental crises and shifting job markets, the role of higher education must also evolve. AUB Mediterraneo offers a model built for this moment: flexible, rigorous and human-centred.

For students in Cyprus and the wider region, it’s an opportunity to access a globally respected education without leaving the Mediterranean. For the island itself, it’s a vote of confidence in its potential as a hub for knowledge, innovation and international exchange.

As Cyprus invests in its future, AUB Mediterraneo is proud to be part of that journey, educating the next generation of thinkers, builders and leaders in Paphos.

Contact Information

Address: Apostolou Pavlou Avenue 51, Paphos 8046, Cyprus

Phone: +357 26 813333, +357 26 812222​

Website: www.aubmed.ac.cy