Motorists were warned of possible delays on Wednesday as the public works department will carry out works on the highway between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

Crews are set to remove, move and reinstall road signs on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway (A2).

The works will stretch from the junction with the Nicosia-Limassol highway to the Rizoelia roundabout. During this time, the left-hand lane towards Rizoelia will close for about 100 metres at a time. Traffic will shift into the right-hand lane.

Further works are planned for Saturday morning. Between 5am and 11am, teams will collect debris and rubbish from the central island of the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

The affected area runs from Pentaschino to the Kalispera lights. While this work is under ay, sections of the express lane heading from Limassol towards Nicosia will shut in stages. A mobile crew will carry out the cleaning operation, moving along the motorway as work progresses.

The department of public works has apologised for any disruption. It urged drivers to follow temporary road signs and obey police instructions to keep traffic flowing safely.