Concluding part one of the University of Cyprus’ 28th Cultural Festival in Nicosia is an impressive performance this Thursday. Panayiotis Tofi presents the performance Mon Otage, which deals with teenage love, homophobia, adulthood, loss and acceptance.

Based on the method of autobiographical imagination, it delves into unfulfilled promises of care and acceptance between men, in different roles and relationships, in the context of an altered reality. The outcome results from an evolving process of co-creation between the choreographer/performer and the composer/musician.

Tofi, who provided the inspiration for the performance, focuses his choreographic research on themes of concealment, withdrawal and elimination, as he centres on the beauty and exhaustion of the empty body and the energetic presence of the unknown. His works are characterised by discreet minimalism, the use of poetic language, elements of romanticism and intense physicality.

The performance deals with a boy, born in a sunny country, who grows up unable to perceive the existence of other people. Years later, realising the meaning of the word ‘alone’, he decides through a peculiar, surreal idea to claim and secure the care, love and attention that have not been given to him.

Mon Otage

By Panayiotis Tofi. Part of the University of Cyprus’ 28th Cultural Festival. July 17. Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-894531