Tuesday’s weather will see increased cloud cover across parts of the island, with the morning beginning with low clouds in various areas, and clouds lingering throughout the day in the mountains.

Nonetheless, temperatures will still rise to a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius inland, 33 degrees Celsius on the south, north, and east coasts, and 31 degrees Celsius on the west coast and in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will be largely clear, though light fog, mist, and low clouds are expected in parts.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Increased cloud cover is expected through the rest of the week, with rain possible on Wednesday and Friday and even the odd storm forecast on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable on Wednesday, and a small decrease in temperatures is forecast for Thursday and Friday.