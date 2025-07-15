Young people in Cyprus are among the most prolific users of social networks in the European Union, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The Eurostat survey for 2024 found that, in the EU on average, creating a user profile and posting messages or related activities was a widespread practice for 88 per cent of 16 to 29-year-olds compared with 65 per cent of the total population.

The highest share of 16 to 29-year-olds who participated in social network activities was found in the Czech Republic (99 per cent), ahead of Cyprus and Greece (both 98 per cent).

Meanwhile France, Italy, Germany, Slovakia and Bulgaria registered the lowest shares.

In all EU countries, young people were much more likely to participate in social networking activities online than the total population.

The same survey said that in 2024, 97 per cent of people in the EU aged 16-29 years reported using the internet every day, compared with 88 per cent of the total population, a difference of 9 percentage points.

The gap has been consistently narrowing during the past decade. In 2014, 87 per cent of young people used the internet daily, while the share of the total population was 63 per cent.

In 2024, young people aged 16 to 29 years were, on average, more likely to express their opinion or take part in online consultations on civic or political issues via the internet (for example, urban planning, signing a petition) than the total population.