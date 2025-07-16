Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is taking dynamic steps to ensure equal access for all to its services, regardless of disability. With the goal of creating a society without exclusions, the Bank is implementing a comprehensive accessibility programme across both its branches and digital channels.

Accessibility features on BoC’s website and digital channels

Continuous upgrades to the Bank’s website aimed at improving accessibility, ensuring that all individuals—regardless of ability—can navigate and use it easily.

Use of simple and clear language throughout the content to facilitate understanding.

Enhanced screen reader compatibility in the Mobile App and internet banking, with specific improvements to login and navigation.

Option to send documents via email, allowing customers with visual disabilities to read them using their own assistive technology tools before signing.

Creation of a dedicated accessibility page with information about services, branches, and ways to communicate for requests or feedback.

Accessibility features at BoC Branches

At selected branches (see here):

Step-free access, automatic doors and accessible restrooms

Service counters at appropriate height for use by individuals with mobility challenges

Soundproof meeting rooms for individuals with auditory or sensory sensitivities

Accessible parking spaces

At all branches: Service dogs are welcome – just bring their identifying harness and documentation.

With these initiatives, Bank of Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to equal service for all customers, building a banking environment that respects and responds to the needs of every individual.