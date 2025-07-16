Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is taking dynamic steps to ensure equal access for all to its services, regardless of disability. With the goal of creating a society without exclusions, the Bank is implementing a comprehensive accessibility programme across both its branches and digital channels.
Accessibility features on BoC’s website and digital channels
- Continuous upgrades to the Bank’s website aimed at improving accessibility, ensuring that all individuals—regardless of ability—can navigate and use it easily.
- Use of simple and clear language throughout the content to facilitate understanding.
- Enhanced screen reader compatibility in the Mobile App and internet banking, with specific improvements to login and navigation.
- Option to send documents via email, allowing customers with visual disabilities to read them using their own assistive technology tools before signing.
- Creation of a dedicated accessibility page with information about services, branches, and ways to communicate for requests or feedback.
Accessibility features at BoC Branches
At selected branches (see here):
- Step-free access, automatic doors and accessible restrooms
- Service counters at appropriate height for use by individuals with mobility challenges
- Soundproof meeting rooms for individuals with auditory or sensory sensitivities
- Accessible parking spaces
At all branches: Service dogs are welcome – just bring their identifying harness and documentation.
With these initiatives, Bank of Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to equal service for all customers, building a banking environment that respects and responds to the needs of every individual.
