The value of bounced cheques has shown a large decrease in the last four years, the Central Bank of Cyprus said on Monday.

It said 255 bounced cheques were issued in 2022, 274 cheques in 2023, and 202 in 2024, while in the first seven months of 2025, 63 bounced cheques were recorded.

This makes a total of 794 bounced cheques from January 2022 to date.

The value of outstanding cheques amounted to €1,518,669 in 2022, €1,767,912 in 2023, €617,873 in 2024 and €312,599 in the first seven months of 2025, making a total of €4,217,054.