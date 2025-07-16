Lane closures on the highway on Monday and Tuesday for works were announced by the public works department on Wednesday.

On Monday, asphalting works will take place between 8pm and 5.30am on two lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway, and the Larnaca-Nicosia highway, with the traffic diverted into the third lane.

On Tuesday, asphalting works will take place from the Kotsiatis exit until the Chalepiana exit, with traffic again being diverted to the third lane of the highway.

On the following Monday (July 28) and Thursday (July 31) between 8.30am and 11.30am, road markings will be repainted on a section of the Ayia Napa-Larnaca airport highway, after the Kalo Chorio exit.

With the left lane remaining closed for approximately 600 meters, traffic will be diverted into the right lane.

The public works department apologised for the inconvenience and asked the public to show understanding.