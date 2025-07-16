This summer season, there is a plethora of outstanding cultural performances happening on the island. New and returning festivals will entertain culture lovers until the fall. In early September, not only does the Pafos Aphrodite Festival 2025 return but it also presents Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen, 150 years after its premiere at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.

One of the most renowned operas of all time, Carmen continues to thrill and move audiences around the world. This year, it will enchant Cypriot audiences in the square of the Medieval Castle of Paphos on September 5 and 6.

The two performances, part of the 23rd Pafos Aphrodite Festival, will be staged by the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, offering a unique experience of lyrical drama under the starry Paphos sky.

The enduring popularity of Carmen lies not only in its irresistible melodies, such as the Habanera and the Toreador Song, but also in its bold subject matter. Through the story of its independent and defiant heroine, who demands the right to love and live freely, the opera raises questions about fate, freedom, passion and the boundaries of human desire. Despite its era, it conveys messages that remain relevant today, touching the hearts of audiences of all ages.

The stage set in front of the imposing Paphos Castle, with the sea providing a natural backdrop, enhances the sense of romance and theatrical intensity, turning the opera viewing into an unforgettable experience.

Ticket sales continue via the Ticketmaster Cyprus platform and at all ACS stores. This year, a premium ticket category has been added for opera lovers – priced at €120 – which includes access to a reception (food and drink) and the festival’s collectible programme. Seats in this category are limited, and interested parties are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible.

23rd Pafos Aphrodite Festival

Georges Bizet’s Carmen opera, presented by the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 5-6. Medieval Paphos Castle Square, Paphos. www.ticketmaster.cy, Tel: 26-932014, 26-822359