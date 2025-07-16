Police are still searching for the hooded gunman who shot a 49-year-old man in Pyla just after midnight on Monday.

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage, evidence from the crime scene, and statements from witnesses. Police say they are also looking into the victim’s background for possible clues.

The attack happened around 12.30am on July 14. The man had just dropped off his partner and her daughter at home. He stepped out of his car and into his yard when a gunman fired two shots.

Police believe the attacker was hiding outside the house, waiting for the victim to arrive. One bullet hit the man in the right leg. The second shot reportedly struck a suitcase the family was carrying.

After firing the shots, the gunman ran away. A hood covered his face, making it hard for witnesses or cameras to identify him.

Shortly after the shooting, neighbours heard the sound of a motorbike nearby. Police are investigating whether the gunman had an accomplice who helped him escape or if the motorbike noise was unrelated.

An ambulance took the injured man to Larnaca general hospital. Doctors found a penetrating wound in his lower right leg. He is still being treated.

Police have not yet identified any suspects. Officers say they are working urgently to piece together what led to the attack.

So far, the motive remains unclear. Police have not ruled out any possibilities, including personal disputes or other reasons linked to the victim’s past.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward. They hope that CCTV footage and witness accounts will help them identify the gunman and understand why the shooting took place.