Cyprus’ Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 0.5 per cent year-on-year in June 2025, according to figures published by the statistical service on Thursday.

When compared with the previous month, prices increased by 0.4 per cent between May and June 2025.

The annual inflation rate reflects subdued price pressures, as several categories posted declines or only modest increases.

Compared to June 2024, the most significant price increases were observed in recreation and culture, which rose by 7.5 per cent, and in restaurants and hotels, which recorded a 5.5 per cent increase.

The steepest decline was registered in clothing and footwear, which fell by 5 per cent over the same period.

When compared with May of this year, the most notable monthly increases were in restaurants and hotels, which rose by 2.3 per cent, and in transport, which increased by 1.8 per cent.

In contrast, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.8 per cent during the same month.

For the period from January to June 2025, the most pronounced year-on-year changes occurred in recreation and culture, which rose by 7.4 per cent, clothing and footwear, which fell by 5.4 per cent, and restaurants and hotels, which increased by 5.3 per cent.

Looking at broader economic categories, energy prices recorded a sharp decline of 9.6 per cent compared to June 2024.

The largest month-on-month change among economic categories was seen in services, which rose by 1.6 per cent from May to June 2025.

The general consumer price index reached 118.45 points in June 2025, compared to 117.95 points in May 2025, with 2015 acting as the base year set at 100 points.

The data are derived from a sample of 805 goods and services, with prices collected monthly across urban districts including Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, and Paphos.

Weekly data are gathered for seasonal products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and fuel, while monthly data include the actual prices paid by consumers, including taxes and special offers.